Priyanka Chopra really happy to visit her roots India: "I am very inspired"

Actor and Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra, who flew to India just for a few days, opened up about her visit.

She visited One Stop Centers and government establishments in Lucknow as well as other parts of Uttar Pradesh which are working towards the education and upliftment of young girls and women from underprivileged backgrounds.

In an interview, the Bajirao Mastani actress said, "The cycle may be slow, but there is progress. Schemes are in place and are being implemented. I hope India becomes a developed country from being a developing country."

Chopra continued, "I visited the model One Stop Centers, established by UNICEF and Government of India, where women beneficiaries are getting medical, physical, police and legal support. Apps have made it easy for anganwadi workers to keep track records. ATM Sakhi and bank correspondents are helping homemakers."

"I’m returning [to LA] very inspired. I am a new mother and I wish my daughter has the power that I saw in these girls. They are really fighting very hard to get educated. There is no age for getting educated and that [thought] alone can break the cycle."









