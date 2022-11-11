Radhika Apte says she never succubed to the idea of getting surgeries

Indian actress Radhika Apte, who once talked about losing out on roles, explained her statement on what we call ageism in Bollywood.

She also said that she never underwent any surgeries and does not believe in them.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Lust Stories actor revealed, "What I’m really struggling with is (people unable) to combat age, especially in the industry with people going through surgeries. I know so many of my colleagues who have gone through so many surgeries to change their faces and bodies."

