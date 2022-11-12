Bhumi Pednekar exudes hotness in black crop top, fans call her ''Kim Kardashian of India''

Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar in an all black sizzling outfit grabbed eyeballs.

She attended an awards event in Mumbai recently and floored fans and celebrities with her beauty.

The Raksha Bandhan starlet shared pictures from her OOTD on Instagram this Friday which was a sight for sore eyes.

As caption she wrote, "Casually hanging before my winning speech."

Her blouse showed off her rock-hard abbs with a black wraparound skirt as she graced the event.

Rhea Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Rhea Chakraborty, Patralekhaa, along with fans praised Bhumi’s look, with some even comparing the actor to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.



One user called her “India's Kim Kardashian,'' while the other left comments such as the stunning and pataka one.











