Priyanka Chopra, hubby Nick Jonas paint the town red with their romance

Superstar Priyanka Chopra heads out for a memorable date night with her one and only Nick Jonas in Las Vegas as they walk hand-in-hand.

Chopra now reunites with her family after a quick trip to India.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Dostana actress documented the loving yet fond moment and captioned, "Vegas nights with bae."

Their faces were not visible as the picture was clicked from behind with the OOTD looking all on point.

Nick sported a yellow jacket while the diva opted for a long red overcoat.











