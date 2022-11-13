Arjun Kapoor has the cutest gesture for girlfriend Malaika Arora

Actor Arjun Kapoor safeguards Malaika Arora by holding the car door open for her as they returned to the vehicle post dinner.

The two were captured dining at a restaurant in Mumbai and twinned in black.

A paparazzi account shared the video in which the couple exited the Bandra eatery together.

Arora walked behind the Sardar Ka Grandon actor and waved at the people while the latter settled her into the car first and this grabbed attention.

Fans then reacted to the video with one user saying, "Love the way he protects and safeguards her. He knows that she is the greatest treasure."

Arora and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now and despite large age gaps they are acing it.







