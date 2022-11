Alia Bhatt drops first photo since arrival of daughter: "It Me"

New mommy Alia Bhatt made first public appearance post giving birth.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot on April 14, are now parents to a girl.

Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a blurry photo in which she can be seen holding an orange cup with 'Mama' written on it.

She captioned the post saying, "it me," and added a slew of yellow heart emojis.

Fans were happy enough to see her all well and active.