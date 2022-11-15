4th wedding anniversary: Ranveer Singh surprises busy Deepika Padukone

Actor Ranveer Singh on the occasion of 4th wedding anniversary once again set major husband goals by paying a visit to dear wife Deepika Padukone's office with flowers and chocolates.

The lovely yet power couple had to give their anniversary celebrations a miss as Deepika was occupied with professional commitments.

Singh captured a picture of the Gehraiyaan starlet from her working space and showed fans how dedicated she was.

He captioned the story saying, "When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office.."

Along with this, the Simmba star also shared a special piece of advice for men in such situations, "Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha, Take notes and thank me later gentlemen."

Singh loves Deepika and never misses a chance to make her special and his latest anniversary gesture is proof.



