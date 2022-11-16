Ananya Panday rubs shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday met with Hollywood supermodels over a fancy dinner in New York city.

Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Lucy Hale and Freida Pinto were the mains Panday interacted with.

The Liger starlet took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures from her hang out and called it an honour.

Panday opted for a midriff-baring black outfit, paired with silver Swarovski crystals.

One of the clicks shows her indoors posing in style while in another the she gets clicked with the Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale as they both smile for the camera.

Another photo showed her at a dinner table sitting with Indya, Lucy, and Emily Ratajkowski.



Her mom Bhavana Pandey then reacted saying, "Love."



















