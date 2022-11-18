Hritikh Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad to move in an extravagant apartment?

Hritikh Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad to move in together in extravagant apartment?

Power couple Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have decided to take the next plunge in their relationship and set up a house together.

They were first spotted together after a dinner date, grabbing all the limelight ever since.

A source close to the Krrish actor revealed, "The Bang Bang actor and his girlfriend Saba Azad have been planning to move in together for quite some time now. It is reported that these two will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai."

"Apparently, the top two floors of the building are being renovated and the couple will shift there very soon. Hrithik has spent nearly Rs 100 crore on the two apartments, which are spread over three floors," added the insider.



His apartments give an amazing view of the Arabian sea.



