Vijay Deverakonda vows to be a donor: " Its a beautiful thing"

Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda joined the likes of all those celebrities who are donating body organs to those in need.

He recently attended an event and revealed he and his mommy, Madhavi have registered themselves for the noble act, lauded by many fans.

A video of the Dear Comrade star has been going viral for all the right reasons where he states, "Doctors tell me that there are a lot of surgeries happening only because of donors. It’s incredible that there are so many people donating emotionally for people. It’s a beautiful thing."

"At the same time, doctors were talking about how organ donations are comparatively less in South Asian countries."

He further added, "I think, I will donate all my organs. I would love for it to be part of someone after my life and help them in their life. I don’t see any point in wasting my organs. I stay fit and keep myself healthy… My mother and I have registered ourselves to donate our organs."

"It is such a beautiful thing that you continue to live on in some way because of your generosity. I encourage everyone to be open to the idea of organ donation," concluded Vijay.



This is not the first time he became part of a welfare event.

Many are now giving Vijay all the love and respect and call him "Man with pure heart."











