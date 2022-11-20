Hrithik Roshan on setting up home with Saba Azad: "There is no truth to this"

The Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan reacts to rumors of moving in together with baby Saba Azad.

It was thought they will be staying in a lavish apartment Mannat near the Juhu-version link road for ₹97.50 crores.

Taking to Twitter, the Krrish star slammed all reports, "There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job."

A source further adds, "There’s no truth to the stories of Hrithik & Saba moving in together. They are in a happy place now and this is definitely not on their minds. They are both currently busy focusing on their respective work commitments. While Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 & Front Page, Hrithik is shooting for Fighter in Assam."

Meanwhile Roshan was earlier married to Sussanne Khan and have two sons.

