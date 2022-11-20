The Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan reacts to rumors of moving in together with baby Saba Azad.
It was thought they will be staying in a lavish apartment Mannat near the Juhu-version link road for ₹97.50 crores.
Taking to Twitter, the Krrish star slammed all reports, "There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job."
A source further adds, "There’s no truth to the stories of Hrithik & Saba moving in together. They are in a happy place now and this is definitely not on their minds. They are both currently busy focusing on their respective work commitments. While Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 & Front Page, Hrithik is shooting for Fighter in Assam."
Meanwhile Roshan was earlier married to Sussanne Khan and have two sons.