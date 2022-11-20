Fahad Mustafa rushes to touch Govinda's feet: Watch

Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa pays spontaneous allegiance to Govinda at a Dubai event.

At the Filmfare Middle East Achievers night in UAE, the Actor in Law star was warmly welcomed by Govinda as he headed on stage to receive his accolade.

As Fahad made his way up he shook hands with Ranveer Singh and they hugged each other.

Receiving all the praise, Fahad then had a few words to say, "I started acting in the first place because of Govinda sir. Sir, hum aapke fan hai. Aur hume Pakistan mein aesa la,ta tha ki jo bhi acting karni hai woh aapke jaese karni hai."

"Phir Ranveer agaye, phir (Sir, we are your fans. We think in Pakistan that whatever acting has to be done, should be done like yours). Then Ranveer (Singh) came, and then.. (laughing)."



He signed off his speech, "It's a stroke of good luck that I am standing on the same stage where you were. Once again a huge round of applause for Govinda sir, because this is unreal...I hope Pakistan and India once again come together to do good work)."

The clip from the star-studded evening has captivated hearts.







