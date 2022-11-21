Kartik Aryan to throw a massive party on his birthday tomorrow: Sources

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan will turn a year older tomorrow and on this occasion he is all set to host a special bash for his industry friends and close ones.

The Love Aaj Kal star had a successful year coming to an end, so this makes a double celebration for Kartik, along with his birthday.

A source close to the Luka Chuppi actor revealed, "Kartik (Aaryan) is planning a mega celebration for the mega-successful year he has had along with his birthday celebrations tomorrow itself. He will be throwing a big birthday bash for all his friends from the industry and close ones."

Kartik is considered the heartthrob of the industry with his epic acting prowess.