Shehnaaz Gill caresses a Pakistani fan at star-studded Award night: Watch

Shehnaaz Gill caresses a Pakistani fan at star-studded Award night

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill showcases her love for Pakistanis as she greets a cross-border fan at the filmfare ME Award night.

A heartwarming video has gone viral for all the right reasons where the Bigg Boss famed hugged an aged woman, consoling her and tears rolled down from the fan's eyes due to the overwhelming moment.

The fan clearly emotional said cute words about Gill, "I have found my baby girl, Gill."

Therefore in another reel the diva sent a heartfelt message for all her Pakistani fans.

"Pakistani Punjabis! I love you all. My song’s coming out. Do listen!"



Gill attended the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Award Night on November 19. The star-studded event was held at the World Trade Centre in Dubai and featured numerous celebrities from Bollywood, Gulf regions, and Lollywood.













