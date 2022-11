Disha Patani turns up fire in black bikini: See

Indian actress Disha Patani upped her hot quotient in a steamy mirror selfie.

Disha is an active social media user and often treats fans to her stunning pictures.

Taking to Instagram, the Malang starlet dropped a sizzling image from the bathroom where she flaunts her perfectly toned body.

As caption, she wrote, "Eat your carbs."

She sported a chic black bikini with a white bathrobe and no makeup. A wet hairdo is definitely soaring the temperature.