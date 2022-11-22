13 wedding anniversary: Shilpa Shetty showers love on Raj Kundra

Indian actress Shilpa Shetty has wished her husband Raj Kundra on their 13th wedding anniversary with a montage of romantic clicks together.

She also shared a message along with it thanking him for being in her life.

The Hungama 2 starlet took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video clip marking their blissful journey together.

"13 years, Cookie, whoa! (and not counting) Thank you for sharing this journey with me in this lifetime and making it so beautiful. You, me, Us...That’s all I need. Happy Anniversary to US, Cookie. #Anniversary #13Years #Love #BetterTogether #grateful #blessed #happy."







They are parents to two kids, son Viaan and daughter Samisha.



