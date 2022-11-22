Ranveer Singh hums a song with Akon, enjoys day out at Abu Dhabi GP

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh posed with several artists, actors, cricketers and F1 champions at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but his singing performance with Akon is the one that stands out.

Singh was his usual excited self and made sure he used the opportunity to interact with the likes of Paris Hilton, cricketer Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle and many more.

Amid the massive photo dump on his story feature a video of Akon and the Simmba actor has gone viral where both croon the former's hit Chammak Challo with much enthusiasm.









He also shared a boomerang video with Hilton as they both said ''That's hot together."

Most people adore Singh for his witty humour and friendly nature.











