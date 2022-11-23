New mom Alia Bhatt skeptical over bringing up baby in limelight

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, who just welcomed a baby girl, revealed her concern about raising her child in the spotlight.

Alia has recently become the talk of the town due to her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor.

In an interview with Marie Clarie publication, the Darlings starlet said, "I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye."

She mentioned bringing up this matter with her husband, family and friends, "I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don't want there to be a sort of, intrusion into my child's life. Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up, so that's something that I feel very protective about."

On being asked about her child's future career in acting, Alia has no expectations, "I don't think that's something that I can really prepare and plan for. I don't want to have any fixed ideas of how I want that to be. Because why should I have any expectations and then be met with any disappointment or elation or anything of that sort?"







