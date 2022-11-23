Priyanka Chopra reacts to speculations she worships devil: " Horrible"

Superstar Priyanka Chopra addressed a conspiracy theory about her success as many believed that she made a pact with Satan to reach the heights of her fame.

Chopra entered showbiz after winning the Miss India and subsequently the Miss World crown in 2000.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia told the Baywatch star in an interview that he came across claims that she is a ‘Satanic worshipper’, which is the secret behind her success.

She therefore responded to all these with a laugh, "Horrible! Shiv ji will be very upset with me."

Chopra has a handful of projects lined up in her kitty.



