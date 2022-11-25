Natasha Noorani lights up New York's Times Square

please wait while file is uploading on server

Singer Natasha Noorani bagged another achievement by being featured on the Times Square billboard.

From her debut song Munasib in 2018 to collaborating with popular names such as Strings, Hassan Raheem, and Talal Qureshi, Natasha Noorani has built up quite a name for herself in the Pakistan music industry.

Spotify, a music streaming website, announced the good news on Instagram with a profile picture of the Laiyan crooner from Times Square.

"Natasha's noor [beauty] lights up Times Square," stated the post.





The caption revealed that Noorani is Spotify's artist of the month and also the number one on their EQUAL Pakistan playlist.



It also aims to promote female artists from the country and directs people to explore different artists.

She won the 2019 Goethe Talents Scholarship for her modern pop music and also oversees Pakistan's most prestigious music event, Lahore Music Meet.

