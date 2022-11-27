Daily Jang
Step inside Sonam Kapoor's royal photoshoot at Anil Kapoor's residence

By Zainab Nasir|November 27, 2022
Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor leaves fans distracted with her dress as she poses like a queen from daddy Anil Kapoor's regal house. 

The new mom was seen oozing elegance all dressed up for a party being held at Karan Johar's Mumbai restaurant. 

The Khoobsurat starlet took to her Instagram page and uploaded clicks in the look sitting on a white wing chair. 

In two of the photos the actor twirled on a cream and black carpet.  

She captioned the pictures saying, "BlueOh, so lonesome for you. Tears fill my eyes 'till I can't see3 o'clock in the mornin here am Sitting here so lonely, so lonesome I could cry." 

Fans could not stop reacting and called her beautiful. 




