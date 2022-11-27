Kajol says Ajay Devgn loves cooking: " He makes amazing khichdi for me"

Indian actress Kajol talked about her husband Ajay Devgn's culinary skills on a special episode of the singing reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

When the host Bharti Singh asked the Dilwale actress about Ajay's cooking and the favourite dish he makes she had the best response.

"As unbelievable as it may seem, Ajay loves cooking. We often say that some people have taste in their hands, Ajay is one of those cooks you know, who prepare any dish and it turns out to be delicious."

She added, "Cooking is something Ajay enjoys very much, and he shuts the door of the kitchen when he is cooking. Even when he is cooking, he doesn't share his recipes or what he is preparing. He often cooks amazing khichdi for me and that is his specialty."

The duo tied the knot in 1999 and ever since are happy together.