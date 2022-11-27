Kiara Advani teases new announcement: " Can't keep it secret"

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani on Sunday dropped a brief video hinting on something, leading her fans to speculate if it is about her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra.

In the clip the Kabir Singh actress smiled, blushed, posed and and looked at someone behind the camera standing between white curtains as the wind blew her hair.





Sharing, Advani captioned, "Can’t keep it a secret for long! Announcing soon... stay tuned... 2nd December."

Reacting to it, a fan asked, "Pre-wedding shoot is it?", "She’s getting married or what?"

"I guess it's a wedding announcement," said another.







