Katrina Kaif to foray in a completely new entreprenurial journey

After a successful beauty label, superstar Katrina Kaif is now moving to the health and wellness space.

Lately the Phone Bhoot actress is investing more of her time in acing her entrepreneurial skills.

Recently, there were reports of Kaif ending her 16-year association with a popular fruit-based summer drink brand. The reason for that was her next big announcement in the health and wellness sector.



A source close to Kaif revealed, "Like with makeup, Katrina Kaif is well-known for her health & fitness regime. So this is something that truly aligns with Katrina's personality & she is very excited about it."

A few months back the gorgeous diva talked about her obsession with makeup.







