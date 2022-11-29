Ananya Panday gives fans a chocolate rush in pantsuit: See

Indian actress Ananya Panday's monotone brown look for a book launch in Mumbai is the newest to enter our mood board.

Earlier this month we were totally sucked in by the edgy fit of Priyanka Chopra's blue Ronny Kobo pantsuit and yesterday the Liger actress proved this is here to carve out more such stylish takes and stay approachable.

Ananya nailed the pantsuit vibe with an H&M single-breasted blazer which had a pretty oversized fit, shoulder pads, pockets and peak lapels.







There is a good punch of sheen on the outfit and that makes it look classier.



The 24-year-old's look also had great finds in the name of the gold ear cuffs from Swarovski, Kaj Fine Jewellery's rings, and pointed-toe pumps.

Her beauty for the evening deserves a mention as it included a peach eyeshadow, highlighted skin, glossy lips, an eyeliner and the gelled hairdo gets a Y2K offering.



