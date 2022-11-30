Arjun Kapoor grooves to Hasan Raheem's 'Aisay Kiasay'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor seems to be quite a fan of Pakistani artists as he recently shared enjoying Hasan Raheem's laid-back number Aisay Kaisay.

This is not the first time he expressed all adoration for our singers as back in April he became a great fan of Coke Studio's hit song Pasoori.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the 2 States star uploaded a clip of the beautiful Delhi sunrise while he drove to an early morning shoot.

In the reel, the Sardar Ka Grandson star could be seen bobbing his head to the lyrics of the famous track.

He captioned the video with a witty description, "On some days, some extremely rare days, even I am a morning person."

At the same time he also lauded the capital's weather, "Thanks to Delhi’s winter and Delhi’s vibes."















