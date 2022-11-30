Kriti Sanon addressed dating rumors with Prabhas: " Absolutely baseless"

Indian actress Kriti Sanon has now issued a statement amid rumors of her getting married to Prabhas.

On Tuesday night, the Luka Chuppi starlet took to her Instagram stories and cleared the air saying, "It's neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji)."

She then further said, "Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless! (folded hands and shrug emoji)." She also added a 'fake news' sticker.

This came soon after Varun Dhawan hinted at Kriti's relationship during the promotion of their film Bhediya on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. However he never named Prabhas.