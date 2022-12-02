Sonam Kapoor layers up in oversized coat for her travels

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor looked comfy and cozy in yet another winter outfit at the Mumbai airport.

She not only vowed fans with her stunning maternity photoshoot pictures but also has been serving major post-pregnancy fashion goals.

The new mommy loves layering up and was clicked by the paparazzi as she made the cutest style statement.

With a beige coloured dress Sonam added a white oversized coat and black boots, black handbag and a pair of quirky sunglasses.

The Neerja starlet smiled and posed for the shutterbugs before she made her way inside the airport.











