Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah, proud fans react

India's King Khan Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Makkah on Thursday evening performing Umrah, leaving internet in splits.

Pictures and videos of him from the holy city shared online have since been doing the rounds.



The captivating clip sees him wearing a rida, izar and a face mask while he is surrounded by what appears to be his security personnel.

Saudi journalist Saud Hafiz confirmed on Twitter saying, "Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan performed Umrah in Mecca today. May Allah SWT accept his Umrah, Ameen."



Over this, the Dilwale actor received tremendous love from fans, "A truly beautiful sight to see you in our Holy place, Shah Rukh. My heart is full," wrote Samina.



Another added, "Not a single person creating controversy about him and everyone are wishing him with love. No doubt he is in every person’s heart."







