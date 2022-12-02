Urvashi Rautela breaks silence on link-up controversy with cricketer Rishabh Pant

Indian actress Urvashi Rautela faced brutal trolling in the last few months when rumours of her dating Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant surfaced online and this time she opened up about it.

Talking about the whole episode in an exclusive chat the actor begins by saying that she had no idea people would misinterpret things like that.

Rautela revealed, "RP is my co-actor and stands for Ram Pothineni. I was not even aware that Rishabh Pant is also known as RP."

She then continued, "People just assume stuff and write about it. And to those believing in such rumours, I’d say they need to analyse a little. If you haven’t seen anything, or just because some Youtuber or for that matter anyone is saying something, how can you simply believe it?"

While many cracked jokes and made memes about the Hate Story 4 starlet, a few even called her stalker for going to Australia behind Pant, who was there before the World Cup.



