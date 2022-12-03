Jubin Nautiyal shares health update

Indian playback singer Jubin Nautiyal is recovering post meeting a fatal accident.

Jubin reportedly fell from a building's staircase and reportedly broke his elbow, cracked ribs and hurt head and was hospitalized.

The Manike crooner took to his Instagram page and shared a picture of himself from the hospital bed.

As caption he wrote, "Thank you all for your blessings. God was watching over me, and saved me in that fatal accident. I've got discharged and am recovering well. Thank you for your never ending love and warm prayers."





Actress Dia Mirza and singer Vishal Mirza to wish him a speedy recovery.







