Sonam Kapoor slays the Red Sea Film Festival in yellow Saramad Couture

Actress Sonam Kapoor is undeniably the fashion queen of Bollywood and served some majestic looks at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

Be it on the red carpet or the airport, Sonam was and will always be a slayer.

The Sanju actor looked nothing less than a bright yellow flower. Her simplicity and style surely melted all hearts.

She opted for this beautiful Saramrad couture. Power yellow hand-pleated silk tafta midi dress with a wavy dramatic collar embracing the shoulders, made her stand out on the red carpet.

Sonam kept it simple on accessories by not wearing anything on her neck but just adding a pop of dangling diamond earrings. She tied her hair in a bun and looked like a dream.



On the other hand the Neerja starlet also donned a red glittery gown walking straight out of a fairytale.

In red she made quite a statement paired with a dramatic coat combo and diamond jewelry.















