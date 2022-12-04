Will Kajol work with Ajay Devgn?

In an exclusive chat with Pink Villa, superstar Kajol revealed whether she would like to team up with her beloved hubby Ajay Devgn for a comedy film directed by the hitman Rohit Shetty.

Kajol is currently occupied with the promotions of her upcoming thriller Salaam Venky and the question remains if she desires to work with Ajay in any project.

As reported earlier, the My Name is Khan intends to be choosy in her acting career, and only commits to a film when she is fully convinced about every aspect of it.



About this she gave a hilarious reply, " I will ask Gopal."

"If we work together, it would have to be on something that is deserving of both of us. Both of us think like that, about each other. And if a comedy film is coming to us, it will have to come from a third person. We are definitely not going to think about doing a comedy film with each other."









