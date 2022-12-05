Akshay Kumar's next movie to revolve around the concept of 'sex education'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is known for choosing thought-provoking roles, detailed his future endeavor- a film on sex education.

He therefore hinted on the project at an In-conversation session at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, reported by Deadline.

The Bell Bottom actor said, "It's a very important subject. In a lot of places, it is not there. We have all kinds of subjects we learn in school and sex education is one topic I would like all the schools in the world to have. It's going to take time to release, it's going to be in April or May. It's one of the best films I've ever made."





He further also delved on the satisfaction his work gives him, even though it may not always garner commercial success," "I like to do these sorts of films, social films. It's not that big a commercial success film but it gives me satisfaction."

Popular comedy star Kumar has acted in various films in the past that are centered on social issues such as the 2017 drama Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and the groundbreaking 2018 film Padman, which tackled the taboo topic of menstruation and lack of access to sanitary products in India.

