Virat Kohli is all hearts for Anushka Sharma's retro look: See

Indian actress Anushka Sharma made a special appearance in Qala and shared some pictures from her retro look which left her husband Virat Kohli in awe.

Her presence in the movie was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it’s become a huge talking point with audiences who are vocalising how they want to see her more on screen!

The Sui Dhaaga actor took to his Instagram page and posted some black and white stills from her special role.

She looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a chiffon saree paired with a sleeveless blouse.

Sharma's retro hairstyle, the multi-layered necklace, and her makeup further enhanced her beauty.







As caption, she wrote, "कोई कैसे उन्हें ये समझाये..@anvita_dee आप ही बतायें Loved loved loved being a part of #QALA's journey!"

The captain of the India cricket team Kohli reacted to her post, dropping heart emojis.



