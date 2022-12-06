Deepika Padukone to head to Qatar for trophy exhibit

Pink Villa has now officially learnt that the superstar Deepika Padukone will unveil the FIFA World cup trophy in Qatar.

After Nora Fatehi performed at the FIFA World Cup recently, a source revealed that Deepika will be revealing the trophy at the jam-packed stadium.



It is truly one of the rare honours for any Indian or International actor in the history of FIFA.



The tournament therefore got everyone excited and fans are going gaga over supporting their favourite teams.

Deepika's hubby Ranveer Singh was all praise for her.







