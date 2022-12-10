Ananya Panday rolls out casual yet chic vibe in extravagant outfit: See

Can you guess the price of Indian actress Ananya Panday's outfit? It costs below 12k and she truly aced it.

Panday is living the skirt season to perfection and fans want it to reenter the conversation of December style.

The Liger starlet added a sparkle to her Insta feed with the plain skirt and top beating the cool.

Her sandy-brown low-rise skirt really did justice to her beauty while made from a rayon and spandex blend, the Rs. 3,949.70 bodice-hugging sleeveless top consisted of asymmetrical scoop armholes and an off-center neckline.

Fans could not stop gushing over her as she loses herself too much into the Smokey eye gaze.












