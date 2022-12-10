Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to get married in Chandigarh this December?

Are we going to hear wedding bells from Bollywood soon again? According to Filmfare one of Indian cinema’s most sought-after onscreen couples, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, is finally ready to tie the knot in real life!

It is also confirmed that the wedding is supposed to take place in Chandigarh, India, the joint capital of the two neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana.

Prior to this, it was assumed that the ceremonies will take place in Goa but it appears that the pair chose Chandigarh keeping Malhotra’s Punjabi relatives in mind.



Advani and Malhotra's romance has long since grabbed eyeballs as the two have been spotted together many times but never publicly announced they are together.

Therefore, amidst the rumours, the duo garnered a more prominent spotlight in the media as fans await an official announcement from them.



Both are yet to confirm all media reports.



