Katrina Kaif shares fresh pictures from romantic vacay: See

Superstar Katrina Kaif highlights her travel diaries as she jets off to an undisclosed location with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

The pair ring in 1 year of togetherness at a beautiful location featuring mountains.

Taking to Instagram, the Raajneeti starlet dropped insights wearing a fur jacket, beating the chill vibes of the place.





As soon as the pictures went viral fans could not stop gushing over her and penned heart emojis.