Virat Kohli's special post for Anushka Sharma is all hearts

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took to social media to wish his ladylove Anushka Sharma with a dreamy post on 5th wedding anniversary.

Both got married on 11th December and share a daughter Vamika.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli dropped a beautiful shot sporting an all formal look with wife dear.

With their eyes closed, the duo is seen holding each other's hands as they pose for a captivating portrait.



Sharing the photo, he captioned, "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart."





To this, the PK starlet jokingly reacts, "Thank god you didn’t go for ‘payback’ post."

At the same time, Sharma also dropped a quirky upload making her better-half feel special.

