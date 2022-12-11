Daily Jang
Virat Kohli's special post for Anushka Sharma is all hearts

By Zainab Nasir|December 11, 2022
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took to social media to wish his ladylove Anushka Sharma with a dreamy post on 5th wedding anniversary.

Both got married on 11th December and share a daughter Vamika. 

Taking to Instagram, Kohli dropped a beautiful shot sporting an all formal look with wife dear. 

 With their eyes closed, the duo is seen holding each other's hands as they pose for a captivating portrait.

Sharing the photo, he captioned, "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart."


To this, the PK starlet jokingly reacts, "Thank god you didn’t go for ‘payback’ post."

At the same time, Sharma also dropped a quirky upload making her better-half feel special. 

