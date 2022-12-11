Here's how Alia Bhatt spent her Sunday mornings

New mommy Alia Bhatt shared major Sunday vibes!

Currently, the actress is enjoying the role of a new mom after she welcomed a baby girl on November 6, 2022, with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor. They named her Raha.

Just a while back, the Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet dropped a glimpse of her weekend and captioned, "Sunday mornings are for finding some great light & aimlessly conducting a photoshoot in my bathroom. happy sunday."

Alia can be seen wearing a lobster-printed night suit and kept her hair tied in a pony, opting for no makeup.



