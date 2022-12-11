Daily Jang
Daily Jang
Bollywood

Here's how Alia Bhatt spent her Sunday mornings

By Zainab Nasir|December 11, 2022
Here's how Alia Bhatt spent her Sunday mornings

New mommy Alia Bhatt shared major Sunday vibes! 

 Currently, the actress is enjoying the role of a new mom after she welcomed a baby girl on November 6, 2022, with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor. They named her Raha. 

Just a while back, the Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet dropped a glimpse of her weekend and captioned, "Sunday mornings are for finding some great light & aimlessly conducting a photoshoot in my bathroom. happy sunday."

Alia can be seen wearing a lobster-printed night suit and kept her hair tied in a pony, opting for no makeup. 

Soon after this, fans were quick enough to land heart emoticons. 




More From Bollywood