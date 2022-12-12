Shah Rukh Khan rocks a man-bun in new pic

Bollywood's King Khan Shah Rukh Khan comes out with a major hair transformation as he posted a still from Pathaan on social media.

The teaser recently did rounds and this got the audience quite excited.

Taking to Instagram, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor dropped his look which featured him flaunting toned chest in a loose white shirt while chilling on a yacht.





His man-bun added extra charm to his overall look and so as caption wrote, "Of Boats…of Beauty….and Besharam Rang! Song releasing tomorrow at 11 AM. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Soon after his pictures went viral fans went gaga over it.







