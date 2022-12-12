Vidya Balan faces wardrobe malfunction in front of paparazzi

Indian actress Vidya Balan's saree gets caught at a cocktail party of Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor, who tied the knot on Monday.

Balan, who aced the red and black floral saree, handled the whole situation like a pro.

In a leaked video clip, the Jalsa actress was seen greeting a man while walking ahead of Siddharth, her husband. They were heading towards the red carpet to pose for pictures and in a moment, the actor's pallu got stuck to something but she managed to fix it in no time and turned back for cameras.

This epic saree moment did remind fans of her hit film Dirty Picture, where she played the role of Silk Smitha, who was known for her bold looks.











