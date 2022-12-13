Ranveer Singh turns savior for a young child at event, video leaks

A video from a recent event in Malad shows actor Ranveer Singh picking up a young child and carrying him to safety in his arms as fans surrounded him for selfies.



Fans really praised the Simmba star for his cute gesture.

The annual event known as Malad Masti, was organized in Mumbai to promote togetherness and wellness of the local community.

In the footage, Singh bends down to pick up a small child as the crowd cheers for him.

The official Instagram page of the event shared several other videos and pictures of Singh at the event. In one, he dances on stage along with fans and the emcee to his latest song Current Laga Re from his upcoming film Cirkus.













