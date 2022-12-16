Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas take daughter to the aquarium: See

Superstar Priyanka Chopra has shared a precious picture of daughter Marie and husband Nick Jonas.

They trio were seen relishing time together at an aquarium.

On Instagram, what fans could witness was the Bajirao Mastani actress and the country singer in masks while the little munchkin's face was hidden with an emoticon.

Nick carried her in his arms and Priyanka looked at a jellyfish in a tank next to them.



As caption, she wrote, "Family #aquarium #familyday #love."





The images garnered much love and reaction from the gorgeous Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu as well.



