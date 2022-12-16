Kiara Advani is having a fabulously bright, fashionable December: See

Bollywood's Kiara Advani in a ruched dress proved we are in for a party week.

Pink is the hue that is driving the fashion crowd insane in 2022.

Taking to Instagram, the Kabir Singh starlet shared some sultry pictures that actually caught all fans interest.

The sleeves are a single feature that makes it look very winterish with a plunging neckline.

This Alex Perry dress approximately costs Rs. 1,00,000.

In the accessories department the diva opted for hoop earrings and embellished ankle strip stiletto's.

Her makeup therefore had a strong dose of a highlighter, mascara, kohl and gloss.







