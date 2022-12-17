Counterfeit passport of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan found by Uttar Pradesh police

Back in 2012, a fake passport in the name of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was discovered in Gujrat. A decade later, the Bollywood star has yet again fallen prey to the same.

As per Times of India, three suspects were identified and have been detained.

The forged passport had her picture on it with the birth date showing April 18, 1990, and the birthplace was listed as Bhavnagar, Gujarat.



An amount of INR 248,200 and the counterfeit money worth 11 crore were discovered and also other equipment by the police.

An investigation has been carried out to see how many phony documents of renowned people the gang created in the past.

The group has reportedly also been using dating apps and matrimony websites to deceive people and also have a retired colonel working with them.

Abbott Pharmaceuticals Company was one of the firms that the men were trying to impersonate in order to perpetrate fraud, according to information provided to the police.

