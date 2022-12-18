Faizan Sheikh owns the dance floor at a family wedding: Watch

Veteran actor Parveen Akbar's son Faizan Sheikh joined forces with his wife Maham Aamir and sister Rabya Kulsoom at a wedding where they performed some hit numbers.

December is the season of fun and frolic with many weddings taking place and the one that actor Faizan attended was a total glitzy affair.

Taking to Instagram, he shared some insights from the Mehndi event.

Selena Gomez's Calm down became a popular song at a Pakistani wedding as Faizan and others danced like a pro while they also grooved to the famous Nach Punjaban.

As they set the floor on fire crowds were seen cheering in for them.















