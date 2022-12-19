Vicky Kaushal admires wife Katrina Kaif greatly: " She's kind"

Actor Vicky Kaushal highlights the qualities he loves the most in wife Katrina Kaif.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this month.



In an interview with Filmfare, the Sardar Udham actor revealed, "Katrina’s always said that if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. Yeah. There are many things that make her special."

"She’s wise, she’s kind and she’s extremely respectful to people around her. That is something that I truly admire and respect about her, because I’ve not seen anyone like that."



The two tied-the-knot on December 9, 2021 at the Six Senses Fort.



