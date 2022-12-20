Deepika Padukone in love with her FIFA World cup outfit

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone despite all the criticism finds her FIFA dress perfect.

The Gehraiyaan starlet unveiled the football World Cup trophy ahead of the nerve-wrecking final between Argentina and France.

Deepika and former Spanish footballer Iker Casillas escorted the custom-made Louis Vuitton case and revealed the trophy minutes before the match kicked off at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.



While she was lauded world over for being center-stage at the biggest sporting event, many expressed distaste towards her dress for the occasion.

One Instagram user wrote, "She’s gorgeous. But that is an absolutely horrible outfit."

Another added, "Really bad Louis Vuitton! Her dress doesn’t look great. She doesn’t look like the house ambassador at all."

One post read, "It is really disappointing to see a beautiful woman dressed like this, whatever the brand might be and whoever the designer may be. This dress is a disaster."

But the Bajirao Mastani starlet had an entirely different take on her attire in a video, explaining the vision behind it, "It’s a very special look by my very dear friend Nicolas. And what I love about it is that it is so perfect for what we are going to do which is unveiling the trophy. But at the same time, it’s really comfortable."















